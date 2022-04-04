Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $652.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $715.94 million and the lowest is $551.44 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 629,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

