Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $91.02. 434,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,099. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

