Zacks Investment Research Downgrades I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Sell

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of IMAB opened at $17.51 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

