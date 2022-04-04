Zacks Investment Research Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) to Sell

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $4,232,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 27.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 501,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
