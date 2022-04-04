Zacks Investment Research Lowers ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) to Sell

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

GWH traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06. ESS Tech has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.