Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85. Surrozen has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

