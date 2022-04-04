Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to “Hold”

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $56.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

