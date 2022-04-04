Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.13 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

