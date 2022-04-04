Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $2.54

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.54, but opened at $2.76. Zhihu shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 222,638 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zhihu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Zhihu by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

