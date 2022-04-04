Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

