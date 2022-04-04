Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Zovio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Zovio’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Zovio stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zovio by 228.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zovio by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zovio by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 68,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

