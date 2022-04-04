Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Zynga by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,134,945. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.10 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

