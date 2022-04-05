$0.04 EPS Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in HealthStream by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,890. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a PE ratio of 105.69, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

