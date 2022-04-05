$0.05 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,470,000.

QTWO stock traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. 5,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Q2 has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.41.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.