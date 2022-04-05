-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.