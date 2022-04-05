-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.