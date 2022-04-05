-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

In other Vertiv news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.