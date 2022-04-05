$0.21 EPS Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

ATI stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

