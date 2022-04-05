$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.38. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.79.

NYSE:EDR traded down 0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 29.85 and a 200-day moving average of 29.26. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

