-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NCNA stock remained flat at $$1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 149,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.37. NuCana has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.