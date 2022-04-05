-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.32). NuCana posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuCana.
NCNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuCana (NCNA)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.