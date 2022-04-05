$0.29 EPS Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 597,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 276.93%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

