$0.30 EPS Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,717. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.