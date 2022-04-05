$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock worth $1,466,965 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dropbox by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,254. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

