-$0.37 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CEMI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 182,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,413. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.59. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

