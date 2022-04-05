$0.40 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 7,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

