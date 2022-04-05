-$0.45 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 388,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $451.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.