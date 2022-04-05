-$0.45 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 26.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Provention Bio by 14.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 388,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $451.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.60. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.