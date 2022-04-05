$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $479.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

