$0.50 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Independent Bank by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

