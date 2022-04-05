-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) to report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.74). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 537,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.00. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.