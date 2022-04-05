-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.74). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 537,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.00. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

