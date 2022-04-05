$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,977. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

