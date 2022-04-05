$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.95. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Axos Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
