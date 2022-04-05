0xBitcoin Price Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $198,673.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003543 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00037134 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00108190 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
0xBitcoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “
0xBitcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
