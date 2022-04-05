$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 514,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ArcBest by 39.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 22.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.