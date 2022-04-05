$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 186,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,554,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 89,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

