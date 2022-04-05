$105.99 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) to announce $105.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.41 million and the lowest is $99.12 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $117.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $428.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.34 million to $434.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $479.55 million, with estimates ranging from $464.03 million to $491.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 7,190,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

