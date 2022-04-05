11,590 Shares in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

ARBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35. Argo Blockchain plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.