12,344 Shares in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

NYSEARCA EOS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,271. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

