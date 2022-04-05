1,237 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $174.28 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

