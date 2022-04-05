15,417 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,185. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.