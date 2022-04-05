15,417 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,185. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

