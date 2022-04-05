$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.90 million and the highest is $16.10 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $64.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.20 million to $64.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.50 million, with estimates ranging from $64.60 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million.

CZWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CZWI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 8,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

