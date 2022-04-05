$195.15 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.20 million and the highest is $199.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $198.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $892.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $895.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $32,303,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Simmons First National by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 1,176,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $32.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.