$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) to report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Kadant reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE KAI traded down $6.31 on Thursday, reaching $192.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kadant has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day moving average is $213.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,613,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kadant by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.