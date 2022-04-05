$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will report $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 141,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,941. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

