$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) to post $2.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

