207,924 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

