2,100 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 660,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,493,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Ross Stores stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

