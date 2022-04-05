24,226 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.38. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

