2,451 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,959. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

