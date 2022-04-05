2,611 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

