2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.72. 1,534 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

