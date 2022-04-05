$309.00 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $256.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JJSF traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.77. 80,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

